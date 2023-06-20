Facebook
Program aimed to help teacher shortage

Classroom
Classroom
By Alece Courville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Classrooms are still dealing with a strain the COVID-19 pandemic left behind, in the form of teacher shortages.

That has left schools and school districts to come up with ways to ease the burden.

In an effort to recruit, train, and retain qualified educators in Louisiana, the Louisiana Workforce Commission is launching its first registered apprenticeship teachers’ program.

“This is an opportunity for individuals that may have already been in education, like a sub, but that have decided this is the direction they want to go in,” said Ava Cates, secretary of LWC.

The “earn as you learn” program offers the LWC an opportunity to address many current challenges related to recruitment and retention while also creating new professional pathways so that educators can become and remain teachers in Louisiana.

“It gives credit for what you know, what you bring to the table, and it is competency-based,” added Cates.

According to the LWC, in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System alone, there is a shortage of 2,500 teachers. Officials added there are more than 35,000 shortages nationwide.

The school system will serve as the employment provider for the program.

“They are the employer on record. They will make sure they are paid while learning,” explained Cates.

Southern is the first Historically Black College or University to participate in the program. It is tasked with providing the necessary education to complete the program.

“They will provide everything that is needed. They will provide the curriculum. They will guide them through the process,” noted Cates.

Cost can sometimes serve as a possible barrier that discourages potential teachers from entering the field. Through grants, the apprenticeship will support individuals with tuition assistance and supportive services.

“Things like transportation, childcare, those kinds of things,” continued Cates.

