Meeting to discuss $100M LDH budget cut

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

The committee is expected to discuss the impact of the $100 million dollar budget cut for the Louisiana Department of Health.

The budget cut was included in one of the last-minute bills passed in this year’s legislative session.

