Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Meeting to discuss $100M LDH budget cut

The Louisiana Department of Health says STD healthcare across the state has improved, despite a...
The Louisiana Department of Health says STD healthcare across the state has improved, despite a report from CDC.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

The committee is expected to discuss the impact of the $100 million dollar budget cut for the Louisiana Department of Health.

The budget cut was included in one of the last-minute bills passed in this year’s legislative session.

WAFB will have more coverage in later editions of 9News.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

St. George Fire offering teen driving safety program, car seat installation
YOUR HEALTH: Stem cells to the rescue; Easing the pain of autoimmune diseases
YOUR HEALTH: Stem cells to the rescue; Easing the pain of autoimmune diseases
Teens can sign up for this driving safety program
YOUR HEALTH: Stem cells to the rescue; Easing the pain of autoimmune diseases
YOUR HEALTH: Stem cells to the rescue; Easing the pain of autoimmune diseases