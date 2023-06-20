Meeting to discuss $100M LDH budget cut
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.
The committee is expected to discuss the impact of the $100 million dollar budget cut for the Louisiana Department of Health.
The budget cut was included in one of the last-minute bills passed in this year’s legislative session.
WAFB will have more coverage in later editions of 9News.
