Man shot, killed while trying to break into apartment bedroom through window, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Saturday, June 17, while trying to break into an apartment bedroom through a window.

According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened on S. Lanoux Avenue near W. Raymond Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Joshua Jones, 35, of Donaldsonville. Authorities added he was taken to a hospital following the shooting and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related. As Jones attempted to break into the bedroom window, authorities said a weapon was fired, and he was struck several times.

The investigation is ongoing.

