Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU adds grad transfer Jillian Hoffman from Utah

Utah Utes gymnast Jillian Hoffman performs a floor routine during an NCAA gymnastics meet on...
Utah Utes gymnast Jillian Hoffman performs a floor routine during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah.(Tyler Tate | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has added another transfer student-athlete to its squad.

Jillian Hoffman has transferred to the Tigers from Utah for the upcoming season.

“We are excited for Jill to join us for her final year of gymnastics,” said head coach Jay Clark. “She brings experience at a championship level and the ability to add quality to our depth. She is known best for her performance on vault, but we believe she can add for us on three events if managed properly.”

“Coming to LSU felt like stepping right into a new family. I knew I would be taken care of and accepted even before I stepped foot on campus,” added Hoffman. “I wanted to be a part of a team that valued not only performance on the floor, but also my experience and needs as a person. That’s what I’ve found at LSU and I’m grateful to be back with Garrett and Courtney, who have impacted me and my journey for the better thus far. I’m excited to start a new chapter and the best is yet to come! Geaux Tigers.”

The Murrieta, Calif. native competed on vault and floor at Utah.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen
7 LSU softball players earn All-SEC honors
Track and Field Stadium
LSU hosts SEC Outdoor Championships
Florida's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA...
LSU gymnastics picks up graduate transfer from Florida
Southern fell at home to UNO on Wednesday, May 10.
Southern Baseball vs UNO