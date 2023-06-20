LSU adds grad transfer Jillian Hoffman from Utah

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has added another transfer student-athlete to its squad.

Jillian Hoffman has transferred to the Tigers from Utah for the upcoming season.

“We are excited for Jill to join us for her final year of gymnastics,” said head coach Jay Clark. “She brings experience at a championship level and the ability to add quality to our depth. She is known best for her performance on vault, but we believe she can add for us on three events if managed properly.”

“Coming to LSU felt like stepping right into a new family. I knew I would be taken care of and accepted even before I stepped foot on campus,” added Hoffman. “I wanted to be a part of a team that valued not only performance on the floor, but also my experience and needs as a person. That’s what I’ve found at LSU and I’m grateful to be back with Garrett and Courtney, who have impacted me and my journey for the better thus far. I’m excited to start a new chapter and the best is yet to come! Geaux Tigers.”

The Murrieta, Calif. native competed on vault and floor at Utah.

