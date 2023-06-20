Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death

He claims his right against self incrimination was violated.
Three years after the brutal beating death of Ronald Greene at the tail end of a traffic stop in Monroe, five law enforcement have been indicted for their role
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Attorney Michael Small has submitted on behalf of his client, Louisiana State Police Trooper Kory York, a motion for the indictments against him in the case of Ronald Greene’s death be dropped as he believes York’s right against self incrimination was violated.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case

In December of 2022, a Grand Jury moved to indict York on 1 count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the investigation into motorist Ronald Greene’s death. On June 13, Small filed a motion to quash and request for Kastigar Hearing with Incorporated Authorities, which could potentially dismiss the Grand Jury’s decision in December to indict York.

The motion submitted by Small says York was informed prior to an interview that nothing he said during the interview would be used against him. However, York claims his statements were used against him in expert testimony, aiding in the jury’s decision to indict him.

RELATED STORY: 5 cops plead not guilty in death of black motorist Ronald Greene

Section 29 of the motion states, “Mr. York asserts that had it not been for Mr. Stoughton’s use of his statements in preparing his report, and during his subsequent expert testimony before the grand jury, he would not have been indicted.”

Before the indictment can be dropped, York must give the State the opportunity to prove his statements have not been used as evidence against him.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

US Youth Soccer Championships returning to BR; thousands of attendees expected
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20
Storms likely today then back to mainly dry weather
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
City of Gonzales water customers under boil water advisory
Home Depot
2 people accused of stealing generator from Home Depot