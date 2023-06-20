Facebook
Joe Burrow’s older brother, restaurant investor in Omaha, likes having LSU in CWS

Jamie Burrow, older brother of former LSU QB Joe Burrow, and Jacques Doucet
Jamie Burrow, older brother of former LSU QB Joe Burrow, and Jacques Doucet
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
**NOTE: Full report coming up on WAFB at 6 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - Jamie Burrow is the older brother of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and an investor in one of the top restaurants in Omaha.

“The party really gets started when the Tigers are here,” said the elder Burrow.

He has lived in Omaha for more than two decades and is an investor in the restaurant, “The Early Bird.”

