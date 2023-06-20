FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rain possible today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers and t-storms will be possible through mid-morning, but showers and t-storms are expected to rapidly develop from late morning into early afternoon and move southward.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

High temperatures will be highly dependent on the arrival of rains in any given neighborhood, but we should see some relief from the recent extreme heat, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area today, with the potential for heat index values to briefly climb above 108°, but they shouldn’t be as high as recent days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

Severe Weather Threat

A Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather is posted for just about our entire viewing area today. Damaging winds are the greatest threat in any stronger storms, but hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay weather aware today and keep up with the storms and any warnings in our free First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

Heavy Rain Potential

A Flood Watch is also in effect for the majority of our viewing area through 7 p.m. this evening. Rain totals should generally average less than 2 inches today, but as we’ve seen in recent days with storms just to our east, any bands of heavier storms that setup will be capable of producing several inches of rainfall in a short amount of time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

Looking Ahead

Some modest heat relief is expected through the remainder of the workweek as a weak front attempts to usher in some slightly less humid air. Even with that, scattered storms will remain possible, although today looks like our primary threat for severe weather. The somewhat drier air should result in lower heat index values than we’ve seen in recent days.

However, high pressure is once again expected to strengthen overhead by the weekend and into next week, bringing a return of highs in the upper 90s. Additional Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings could be needed from Sunday into next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The deep tropics are unusually active for June. Tropical Storm Bret formed on Monday and could become the season’s first hurricane as it continues westward toward the Lesser Antilles. Once it reaches the Caribbean, wind shear may result in some weakening, but we’ve still got plenty of time to monitor Bret’s progress.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

And right behind Bret is another system that the National Hurricane Center thinks is likely to become a tropical depression. Development odds are listed at 70% as of 1 a.m. Tuesday update and that system should move generally to the west-northwest over the open Atlantic over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.