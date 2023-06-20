DOTD announces lane closures coming to Airline Highway this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a portion of Airline Highway will be closed from Friday, June 23 to Monday, June 26.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow railroad crews to repair the Canadian National railroad crossing.

According to officials, the full lane closure will affect both northbound and southbound lanes on Airline Highway at the railroad crossing on the north side of S. Choctaw Drive.

Crews will be leveling the stone around the tracks as well as laying new asphalt near the crossing.

Click here for more traffic updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.