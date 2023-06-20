Facebook
DOTD announces lane closures coming to Airline Highway this weekend

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a portion of Airline Highway will be closed from Friday, June 23 to Monday, June 26.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow railroad crews to repair the Canadian National railroad crossing.

According to officials, the full lane closure will affect both northbound and southbound lanes on Airline Highway at the railroad crossing on the north side of S. Choctaw Drive.

Crews will be leveling the stone around the tracks as well as laying new asphalt near the crossing.

