Coroner’s office called to shooting scene, officials say

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20 on N. Acadian Thruway.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20.

According to BRPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. at 2223 N. Acadian Thruway, which is a convenience store.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been contacted, officials confirmed.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20 on N. Acadian Thruway.(WAFB)

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

