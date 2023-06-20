Coroner’s office called to shooting scene, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20.

According to BRPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. at 2223 N. Acadian Thruway, which is a convenience store.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been contacted, officials confirmed.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20 on N. Acadian Thruway. (WAFB)

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.