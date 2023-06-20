Coroner’s office called to shooting scene, officials say
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20.
According to BRPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. at 2223 N. Acadian Thruway, which is a convenience store.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been contacted, officials confirmed.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
