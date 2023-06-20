Community meeting to discuss violence prevention in Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Safe Hopeful Healthy BR is hosting its Community-Based Public Safety Ecosystem Meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Attendees will work together toward violence intervention and prevention by amplifying programs and services that address the root causes of violence in the community.

The meetings are held every third Tuesday of each month.

You can stop by the 4th-floor large meeting room of the River Center Branch Library from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to participate.

