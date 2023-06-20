City of Gonzales water customers under boil water advisory

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the City of Gonzales announced a boil water advisory on the morning of Tuesday, June 20.

According to officials, the boil water advisory is in effect for all City of Gonzales water customers.

The advisory was put into place as a precaution due to a temporary loss of water pressure.

Testing is being performed. Officials said they anticipate getting results from the Louisiana Department of Health within 48 hours.

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, officials will notify the public.

The below graphic was released, showing residents the steps they should take to boil their water:

How to stay healthy during a boil advisory. (City of Gonzales)

