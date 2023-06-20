Caregiver arrested for DWI; accused of neglecting elderly patient, using her car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A caregiver is behind bars after an elderly woman was found at home alone sitting in her own excrement while allegedly in her care.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Danielle Leigh Price, 49, of Greenwell Springs, on Monday, June 19, on the charges of cruelty to the infirm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Danielle Price (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

The arrest report states the 87-year-old victim notified her family on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, that Price, who was hired to provide her with around-the-clock care, was not there.

Family members arrived to find the victim alone, sitting in feces and urine, according to arrest records.

Officials reported that Price took the victim’s vehicle and was involved in a hit-and-run crash that night while intoxicated.

Arrest records show Louisiana State Police arrested Price after the crash and charged her with DWI.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.