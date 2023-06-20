Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Caregiver arrested for DWI; accused of neglecting elderly patient, using her car

Danielle Price
Danielle Price(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A caregiver is behind bars after an elderly woman was found at home alone sitting in her own excrement while allegedly in her care.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Danielle Leigh Price, 49, of Greenwell Springs, on Monday, June 19, on the charges of cruelty to the infirm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Danielle Price
Danielle Price(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

The arrest report states the 87-year-old victim notified her family on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, that Price, who was hired to provide her with around-the-clock care, was not there.

Family members arrived to find the victim alone, sitting in feces and urine, according to arrest records.

Officials reported that Price took the victim’s vehicle and was involved in a hit-and-run crash that night while intoxicated.

Arrest records show Louisiana State Police arrested Price after the crash and charged her with DWI.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
City of Gonzales water customers under boil water advisory
Home Depot
2 people accused of stealing generator from Home Depot
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
DOTD announces lane closures coming to Airline Highway this weekend
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session