Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish correctional officer accused of using excessive force on inmate; officer fired, arrested

Ascension Parish Jail
Ascension Parish Jail(Ascension Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was reportedly beaten up by a correctional officer.

APSO will release video of the incident at Ascension Parish Jail after a news conference on Tuesday, June 20.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the officer is accused of using excessive force on the inmate and has been fired and arrested.

The inmate was also charged for his actions in charging at the officer, the sheriff added.

WAFB has a team in Ascension Parish speaking with the sheriff’s office spokesman.

More details to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Tracking the Tropics: Tuesday, June 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 20
Storms likely today then back to mainly dry weather
United By BBQ volunteers bring meals to those in need in Shreveport.
Hammond-area BBQ charity headed to Shreveport to aid storm victims
Baton Rouge Police Department
Juvenile shot in leg and arm, police say