Ascension Parish correctional officer accused of using excessive force on inmate; officer fired, arrested

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was reportedly beaten up by a correctional officer.

APSO will release video of the incident at Ascension Parish Jail after a news conference on Tuesday, June 20.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the officer is accused of using excessive force on the inmate and has been fired and arrested.

The inmate was also charged for his actions in charging at the officer, the sheriff added.

WAFB has a team in Ascension Parish speaking with the sheriff’s office spokesman.

More details to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.