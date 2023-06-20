Animal shelter collecting summertime donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Baton Rouge is collecting donations, just in time for summer.

Companion Animal Alliance says its puppies are in need of water buckets, kiddie pools, and large ice chests. The items are in high demand for its Pets for Life program, according to the shelter.

The shelter added it will accept second-hand items but they can also be purchased at Walmart and other hardware stores.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter during normal operating hours.

