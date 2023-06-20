Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Livonia Wildcats

Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 7 was in Livonia, where the Wildcats got to host a 7-on-7 with some serious competition.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 7 was in Livonia, where the Wildcats got to host a 7-on-7 with some serious competition that included Zachary, Woodlawn, and Parkview making the trip down US 190.

Head coach Josh Laborde is coming off a 4-6 season, but his Wildcats finished strong. Remember how Parkview always used to grab a DB and put him at quarterback?

Well, against Parkview, Corey Parker, who started at safety for two years has moved to QB1 as a junior and the 6-foot-3 signal caller is starting to show that this move could pay big dividends.

