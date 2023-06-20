2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 7 was in Livonia, where the Wildcats got to host a 7-on-7 with some serious competition that included Zachary, Woodlawn, and Parkview making the trip down US 190.

Head coach Josh Laborde is coming off a 4-6 season, but his Wildcats finished strong. Remember how Parkview always used to grab a DB and put him at quarterback?

Well, against Parkview, Corey Parker, who started at safety for two years has moved to QB1 as a junior and the 6-foot-3 signal caller is starting to show that this move could pay big dividends.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.