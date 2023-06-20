2 people accused of stealing generator from Home Depot

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help to locate two people accused of stealing a generator from a Home Depot store.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, June 18, at around 5:15 p.m.

The two people entered the store’s garden area and placed the generator, worth $999, into a cart, police said. They added the two individuals then exited the store without paying and drove away in a black four-door car.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to contact police at (225) 647-9540 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

