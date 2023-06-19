YOUR HEALTH: CAR T-cell treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A groundbreaking new treatment for non-Hodgkyn’s lymphoma, or NHL, could change the game for cancer patients.

NHL is a cancer of the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell in our bodies. There are more than 60 types of NHL.

The new treatment is a combination of gene therapy and immunotherapy called CAR T-cell therapy.

Brooke Michael is very familiar with NHL and the new CAR T-cells treatment.

Brooke has been a catcher for as long as she can remember. Her mom and dad have watched every battle on the field and were concerned when her shoulder started hurting.

“She called me one day when her and her sister were at pitching practice, and she was in tears, saying she couldn’t breathe,” Brooke’s mom, Stephanie Michael, painfully recalls.

Brooke was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma.

“She had a massive tumor on her chest. It literally was the size of a softball,” Stephanie said.

Six rounds of chemo and 29 rounds of proton radiation helped to shrink it, but the cancer was still there. That’s when doctors at Nemours decided to try the CAR T-cell therapy.

“For the children who are getting CAR T, it’s kind of the last curative therapy,” said Dr. Michael Joyce, a Nemours Children’s Health physician.

T-cells, which are a type of immune cell in the body, are taken from the patient’s blood. Using gene therapy, doctors reprogram the cells to attack cancer cells.

“Those cells go in the body and they proliferate and start to divide and attack any residual leukemia cells,” Dr. Joyce adds.

Studies show that up to 40% of the children who get it go into complete remission. It worked for Brooke. One year later, she’s back in the game, cancer-free.

“It’s just the best feeling being back on the field,” Brooke said.

“We were days away from losing our daughter and now, we’re just back to watching her around the softball field,” Stephanie said.

The new cancer-killing CAR T-cells stay in the body for months, maybe even years, to provide long-term protection.

CAR T-cell therapy is not without risks. There’s a risk of infections, and it can cause fever, low blood pressure, and neurological problems. That’s why it’s typically reserved for patients who have not responded to other treatments or whose cancer has come back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.