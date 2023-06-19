Facebook
Young girl injured in shooting, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting that left a young girl injured on Monday, June 19.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police said the girl was shot in the leg.

Detectives are still investigating and do not have a suspect at this time, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

