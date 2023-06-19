While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own

OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - While LSU is competing on the field for their 7th national title, Tiger fans are competing for a title of their own.

At Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina in Omaha, Nebraska, a Jell-O shot competition between the fanbases of all the teams is underway.

And of course... the LSU faithful jumped out to a major lead early.

“It was pretty amazing just watching the numbers go up,” said LSU fan Heidi Rodrigue. “Everybody was buying the shots. You know LSU’s fanbase is big... we want to win no matter what. So if it takes a shot, we’re gonna buy it.”

“It’s the place to be because everybody wants their name to be up there,” said Chad Bodin. “It’s a thing you have to do when you come here.”

Rocco’s manager Pat McEvoy said the restaurant gears up for the challenge every year. He also said LSU fans are some of the fiercest competitors when they arrive.

“You know, we love any team that comes,” McEvoy said. “We just know some teams bring the party. Some teams bring in the dancing-in-the-street kind of party and that’s LSU for sure.”

One LSU fan went above and beyond to make sure the Tigers stayed in the lead.

“Well, I went in and bought $1000 dollars worth of Jell-O shots for LSU,” said Jason Johnston.

And manager Pat McEvoy fully expects LSU to break Ole Miss’ previous record of 18,777.

“That record will fall,” McEvoy said. “Like LSU is coming to town, especially after they got the good win last night. I guess it’s two more days with the crew. We knew it was going to be weird. We’re just gonna see how weird they can make it.”

For every Jell-O shot bought.. up goes the count for every team’s fan base.

Rocco’s updates the tally a few times a day and the competition has taken social media by storm.

“Once it spread, everyone was like we gotta go to Rocco’s,” said McEvoy. “We gotta go to Rocco’s. That’s the first stop and the last stop. People line up to take a picture in front of that board. I call it the Mona Lisa of the SEC. Everyone just wants to look at it and take their pictures and everything.”

As popular as the contest is, the owners wanted to make sure it was all for a good cause too.

They’ve decided to directly impact the schools participating, and of course, the Omaha community.

