US Youth Soccer Championships returning to BR; thousands of attendees expected

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Youth Soccer Regional Championships are returning to Baton Rouge and are expected to attract more than 15,000 attendees.

The tournament will be held between Friday, June 23, and Thursday, June 29, at the Burbank Soccer Complex. The facility is located at 12400 Burbank Drive.

Boys and girls teams in the 13U to 19U soccer age groups are expected to compete.

The champions of the tournament in Baton Rouge will earn a spot at the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships.

Baton Rouge tourism officials are expected to release more details about the economic impact of the championships during a news conference on the morning of Tuesday, June 20. The news conference will include officials from Visit Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Baton Rouge Soccer Club.

For more information about the soccer tournament in Baton Rouge, click here.

