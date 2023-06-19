Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: The unknown facts about Juneteenth

(WEEK)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Juneteenth is celebrated on Monday, June 19th, and there are facts about the holiday that you may not know about.

Juneteenth is all about celebrating Black culture, history, and life. The day is meant to bring everyone together to honor those who fought for people’s rights and privileges.

On June 19th, 1865, more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free.

“It’s important, especially today, but it was important in the past because you’re talking about a group of people who were in a society, but they were not of the society because they were enslaved,” said Kibibi Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. a professor of African American Studies at the University of Central Florida.

One way that Juneteenth is celebrated is by spreading knowledge.

“First of all, the name Juneteenth actually came from a white general. His name was General Gordon Granger. It wasn’t just Texas who had not legally abolished slavery. And 1995, it was discovered that Mississippi never abolished slavery. 2013 was when Mississippi slavery was legally abolished,” Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. added.

Another lesser-known fact is there is a Juneteenth flag. The flag is red, white, and blue. It includes the star of the Texas flag along with the “new star” to represent a new freedom and a new people.

“It has, in my opinion, even a larger impact that goes beyond African American history because it’s had an impact on U.S. History,” Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. said.

Other ways to celebrate Juneteenth include supporting Black-owned businesses, reading books written by Black authors and poets, visiting an exhibit or museum dedicated to Black culture, or donating to organizations or charities that support the Black community.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
Young girl injured in shooting, police say
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
Close the Gate is a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB for a behind-the-scenes look...
Close the Gate: Central Wildcats