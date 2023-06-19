SMART LIVING: The unknown facts about Juneteenth

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Juneteenth is celebrated on Monday, June 19th, and there are facts about the holiday that you may not know about.

Juneteenth is all about celebrating Black culture, history, and life. The day is meant to bring everyone together to honor those who fought for people’s rights and privileges.

On June 19th, 1865, more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free.

“It’s important, especially today, but it was important in the past because you’re talking about a group of people who were in a society, but they were not of the society because they were enslaved,” said Kibibi Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. a professor of African American Studies at the University of Central Florida.

One way that Juneteenth is celebrated is by spreading knowledge.

“First of all, the name Juneteenth actually came from a white general. His name was General Gordon Granger. It wasn’t just Texas who had not legally abolished slavery. And 1995, it was discovered that Mississippi never abolished slavery. 2013 was when Mississippi slavery was legally abolished,” Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. added.

Another lesser-known fact is there is a Juneteenth flag. The flag is red, white, and blue. It includes the star of the Texas flag along with the “new star” to represent a new freedom and a new people.

“It has, in my opinion, even a larger impact that goes beyond African American history because it’s had an impact on U.S. History,” Mack-Shelton, Ph.D. said.

Other ways to celebrate Juneteenth include supporting Black-owned businesses, reading books written by Black authors and poets, visiting an exhibit or museum dedicated to Black culture, or donating to organizations or charities that support the Black community.

