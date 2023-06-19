Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans bartender says she was embarrassed Friday (June 16) night, waiting for paramedics to arrive after an elderly woman took a scary fall.

Kailey Geary says a large party was exiting the popular CBD restaurant she works at when someone tripped, knocking a 90-year-old woman to the ground. The woman hit her head on the stone-tiled flooring and began bleeding from her head.

“We ran over and brought water and ice and towels. We did everything in our power,” said Geary.

She says 911 was called immediately, but the scene turned frantic.

“It was a mess,” her post on Reddit says. “They called the ambulance immediately and wait. And waited. They kept coming to us, frantic, asking when [paramedics] were going to get there.”

Five minutes turned to 10, 10 turned to 20, and Geary says out-of-town guests were stunned that it took so long for EMS to arrive to help the woman.

The Orleans Parish Communication District says the 911 call came in at 11:01 p.m. and was classified as a non-life-threatening injury from a fall.

“We told them they might just want to drive her but they were scared to move her,” Geary wrote.

A spokesperson for OPCD says all New Orleans EMS units were assigned to other incidents at the time, so they had to call in backup.

Acadian Ambulance, which is under contract to provide support for NOEMS, was contacted 16 minutes later, at 11:17 p.m., and arrived to render aid to the woman ten minutes later.

“It was a 26-minute response time to get on the scene,” said Bill Salmeron, with Orleans EMS. “We’d like to get to an emergency call in 12 minutes but during busy times we will get a delay.”

Officials say the woman was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officials also say it may have been handled differently had it been a life-threatening situation.

“I can’t imagine they would’ve downplayed the severity of a 90-year-old woman slamming her head on the floor,” said Geary.

For many New Orleanians, slow response times are all too common.

Dozens of comments on Geary’s post detailed similar stories with EMS and NOPD. Some years ago, Geary said she waited over 90 minutes for police to show up after someone kicked in her front door.

“When they showed up, they were agitated because he wasn’t there anymore,” she said.

Salmeron says NOEMS currently has 33 vacancies and claims the manpower situation is improving, which will lend a hand to lower response times.

“The administration has been keen on getting retention, pay, and getting more folks in and hopefully that will continue to improve,” Salmeron said.

