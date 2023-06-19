Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU sets new record in Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha

Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's and LSU alum, helped put the Tigers over the top in the...
Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's and LSU alum, helped put the Tigers over the top in the Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - There is a new record in the Jell-O Shot Challenge set by LSU baseball fans with some help from Raising Cane’s founder and Tiger alum Todd Graves.

Graves purchased $6,000 worth of shots for Tiger fans at Rocco’s.

The shots are $5 each, with $1 going toward the team’s area food bank and 50 cents being donated to a food bank in Omaha.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU fans have favorite bar when visiting Omaha
LSU vs Wake Forest Preview; Tiger fans set Jell-O shot record
LSU Baseball
LSU vs Wake Forest UPDATES
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own