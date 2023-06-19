La. Fire Marshal, GOHSEP send crews to aid northern part of state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While thousands are left without power in the heat in the northern part of Louisiana, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are sending crews to help.

The northern part of the state was hit hard by severe weather, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

GOHSEP has sent up 600 gallons of propane, 123 damage assessment teams, and 36 pallets of water to the Shreveport area. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is also stepping in.

“Knowing that the heat was coming just with the severe weather and that individuals were going to be without power for a long time because of that damage, and we needed to make sure that we didn’t lose anybody,” said Ashley Rodrigue, director of communications for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office sent up an incident management crew with members of the St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department. They’re making damage assessments and sending information back to GOHSEP.

Thirty-two crew members are also working to take inventory and also steer a social media campaign. The campaign focuses on generator safety and preventing deaths caused by Carbon Monoxide poisoning. The campaign also features yard signs with information for folks without the internet.

“We’ve been putting yard signs out about generator safety, not putting them inside or any enclosed area like a garage even if that door is open,” Rodrigue continued.

What is happening up north serves as a good reminder for the Baton Rouge area that anything can happen at any time, and it’s best to be prepared.

According to Rodrigue, crews will be demobilized by Tuesday, June 20, at noon and will possibly be finished up with work by the end of Monday, June 19.

Both GOHSEP and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking anyone who knows someone who’s been affected by the storm to check in on them. Officials with both agencies also said you should give their office a call if your friend or loved one has not been able to get any help.

