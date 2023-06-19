Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. Fire Marshal, GOHSEP send crews to aid northern part of state

Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm.
Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm.(ksla viewers)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While thousands are left without power in the heat in the northern part of Louisiana, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are sending crews to help.

The northern part of the state was hit hard by severe weather, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

RELATED: Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power

GOHSEP has sent up 600 gallons of propane, 123 damage assessment teams, and 36 pallets of water to the Shreveport area. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is also stepping in.

“Knowing that the heat was coming just with the severe weather and that individuals were going to be without power for a long time because of that damage, and we needed to make sure that we didn’t lose anybody,” said Ashley Rodrigue, director of communications for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office sent up an incident management crew with members of the St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department. They’re making damage assessments and sending information back to GOHSEP.

Thirty-two crew members are also working to take inventory and also steer a social media campaign. The campaign focuses on generator safety and preventing deaths caused by Carbon Monoxide poisoning. The campaign also features yard signs with information for folks without the internet.

“We’ve been putting yard signs out about generator safety, not putting them inside or any enclosed area like a garage even if that door is open,” Rodrigue continued.

What is happening up north serves as a good reminder for the Baton Rouge area that anything can happen at any time, and it’s best to be prepared.

According to Rodrigue, crews will be demobilized by Tuesday, June 20, at noon and will possibly be finished up with work by the end of Monday, June 19.

Both GOHSEP and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking anyone who knows someone who’s been affected by the storm to check in on them. Officials with both agencies also said you should give their office a call if your friend or loved one has not been able to get any help.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's and LSU alum, helped put the Tigers over the top in the...
LSU sets new record in Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha
LSU fans have favorite bar when visiting Omaha
EBR residents may experience delay in garbage collection due to severe weather
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands