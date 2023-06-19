Increasing rain chances to help with oppressive heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be on the rise in the coming days helping to end our streak of heat-related advisories and warnings. We still have an Excessive Heat Warning for today as highs reach the mid to upper 90°s and feels-like temperatures will climb well into the triple digits. Take heat-related precautions again this afternoon. A slight chance for showers and storms will exist late this afternoon into the evening. One or two storms could potentially become strong/severe.

A likely chance for showers and t-storms is in the forecast for Tuesday. A cluster of t-storms is forecast to develop to our north and push through most of the local area during the early afternoon Tuesday. A few of these t-storms will be strong/severe with damaging wind and hail being the primary concerns. In addition, expect frequent lightning, pockets of heavy rain, and maybe an isolated tornado. The storms will help cool down the rest of the afternoon meaning we may be able to end the streak of excessive heat Tuesday.

The first day of summer, Wednesday, will yield a typical summer-time weather pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions with pop-up mainly afternoon t-showers. This pattern continues for the remainder of the week. As we move into next week, high pressure is forecast to return limiting rain chances and possibly bringing back upper 90°s and excessive heat.

The tropics are getting active in an unusual place for June. We are tracking two features in the Eastern Atlantic. One being Tropical Depression #3 soon to become Tropical Storm Bret. The other is a tropical wave just to the east of T.D. #3. T.D. #3 is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves into the Eastern Caribbean by the end of the week. It’s uncertain where exactly this system will ultimately head. Forecast confidence on the track remains low. The system behind T.D. #3 has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days as it takes a similar path to T.D. #3.

