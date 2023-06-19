Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Increasing rain chances to help with oppressive heat

Jeff Morrow gives the 12 p.m. forecast on Monday, June 19.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be on the rise in the coming days helping to end our streak of heat-related advisories and warnings. We still have an Excessive Heat Warning for today as highs reach the mid to upper 90°s and feels-like temperatures will climb well into the triple digits. Take heat-related precautions again this afternoon. A slight chance for showers and storms will exist late this afternoon into the evening. One or two storms could potentially become strong/severe.

Don't Let the Heat Surprise You
Don't Let the Heat Surprise You(WAFB)

A likely chance for showers and t-storms is in the forecast for Tuesday. A cluster of t-storms is forecast to develop to our north and push through most of the local area during the early afternoon Tuesday. A few of these t-storms will be strong/severe with damaging wind and hail being the primary concerns. In addition, expect frequent lightning, pockets of heavy rain, and maybe an isolated tornado. The storms will help cool down the rest of the afternoon meaning we may be able to end the streak of excessive heat Tuesday.

GRAF - FUTURECAST
GRAF - FUTURECAST(WAFB)

The first day of summer, Wednesday, will yield a typical summer-time weather pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions with pop-up mainly afternoon t-showers. This pattern continues for the remainder of the week. As we move into next week, high pressure is forecast to return limiting rain chances and possibly bringing back upper 90°s and excessive heat.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

The tropics are getting active in an unusual place for June. We are tracking two features in the Eastern Atlantic. One being Tropical Depression #3 soon to become Tropical Storm Bret. The other is a tropical wave just to the east of T.D. #3. T.D. #3 is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves into the Eastern Caribbean by the end of the week. It’s uncertain where exactly this system will ultimately head. Forecast confidence on the track remains low. The system behind T.D. #3 has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days as it takes a similar path to T.D. #3.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Monday, June 19.
Possible Tropical Development
Possible Tropical Development(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

What We're Tracking Next - June 19
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, June 19
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, June 19
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, June 19