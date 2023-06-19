Hammond-area BBQ charity headed to Shreveport to aid storm victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond-area non-profit organization United by BBQ has announced that they are traveling to Shreveport early Tuesday (June 20) morning to help those affected by the massive power outage due to the severe weather that hit the area last week.

United by BBQ is planning to prepare 1,000 meals for those affected.

The group is working with local churches and police departments for a set-up location to distribute meals.

If you would like to help their mission to help those in northwest Louisiana, visit Unitedbybbq.com.

