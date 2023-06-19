Fire at Baton Rouge home leaves 2 residents displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were displaced following a house fire on the morning of Monday, June 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Longfellow Drive near Sycamore Street around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The flames were extinguished by firefighters in about 20 minutes.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but escaped without injuries. Firefighters were also not injured.

The home has heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.