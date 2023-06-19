Facebook
Fire at Baton Rouge home leaves 2 residents displaced

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported a home on Longfellow Drive caught fire on Monday, June 19, 2023.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported a home on Longfellow Drive caught fire on Monday, June 19, 2023.(SOURCE: Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were displaced following a house fire on the morning of Monday, June 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Longfellow Drive near Sycamore Street around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The flames were extinguished by firefighters in about 20 minutes.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but escaped without injuries. Firefighters were also not injured.

The home has heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

