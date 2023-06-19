Facebook
EBR residents may experience delay in garbage collection due to severe weather

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said residents in East Baton Rouge Parish may experience a delay in their garbage being picked up during the week of Monday, June 19.

The “unforeseen impacts of recent severe weather” have led to the delay, according to officials. They added that storms damaged some of Republic Services’ compressed natural gas-fueling equipment on Saturday, June 17.

As a result of the damage, waste collection trucks were delayed in getting fuel, impacting several collection routes on Monday, June 19.

Residents who didn’t get their garbage or recycled items picked up can expect services to resume on Thursday, June 22, according to officials. Out-of-cart services will pick back up on Monday, June 26.

People are encouraged to bring their trash cans back into storage until the next service day.

Officials said residents do not need to report any missed service to 311 at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

