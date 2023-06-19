Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Close the Gate: Central Wildcats

Close the Gate is a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB for a behind-the-scenes look...
Close the Gate is a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB for a behind-the-scenes look at the Central Wildcat football team.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central High football team hasn’t been its best in the past few years, but now the Wildcats have a new coach who wants to put pride back into the Central community and rebuild the program.

Here's a special preview of the first of a four-part documentary in a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB on the Central Wildcats football team.

In a new four-episode series in collaboration with Jordy Culotta, we’re following Coach David Simoneaux and the Wildcats to give you a special behind-the-scenes look as they work their way back to the top.

The episodes will air on WAFB each Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, starting with Episode 1 on June 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Central Wildcats Football Stadium
Close the Gate: Episode 1 (Preview)
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
LSU baseball dads celebrate sons in Omaha
A local restaurant in Omaha has a competition to help baseball fans pass the time at the...
Restaurant in Omaha has a competition to help baseball fans pass time at the College World Series