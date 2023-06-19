Close the Gate: Central Wildcats

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central High football team hasn’t been its best in the past few years, but now the Wildcats have a new coach who wants to put pride back into the Central community and rebuild the program.

Here's a special preview of the first of a four-part documentary in a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB on the Central Wildcats football team.

In a new four-episode series in collaboration with Jordy Culotta, we’re following Coach David Simoneaux and the Wildcats to give you a special behind-the-scenes look as they work their way back to the top.

The episodes will air on WAFB each Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, starting with Episode 1 on June 19.

