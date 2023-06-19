City-Parish offices closed June 19 for Juneteenth

The following is a news release from the Office of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of the Juneteenth Holiday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has declared that City-Parish offices will be closed on Monday, June 19. Residential garbage, trash, and recycling will be collected as normal.

Mayor Broome emphasized the significance of this day, stating, “Juneteenth commemorates the moment when African Americans were finally emancipated from their enslavement in the United States. It’s a day when everyone can celebrate and reflect on our history and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous community.”

The closure of City-Parish offices on June 19 allows our community to honor and observe this important milestone in our nation’s history. Learn more about Juneteenth events in Baton Rouge at summerofhopebr.com

Let us come together as a community on this Juneteenth Holiday, celebrating progress, unity, and the pursuit of a more inclusive future for all.

