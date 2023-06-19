Facebook
BR African American Museum breaks ground on new site

The Baton Rouge African American Museum is breaking ground on its new location.
The Baton Rouge African American Museum is breaking ground on its new location.(Baton Rouge African American Museum)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge African American Museum is breaking ground on its new location.

Organizers said the groundbreaking will happen at noon on Monday, June 19.

Attendees will march from 538 South Boulevard to 805 St. Louis Street. There will be music and refreshments as organizers explain more about the new location.

A museum groundbreaking and an art & cultural festival are just two of Juneteenth events happening in the Capital Region on Monday, June 19.

