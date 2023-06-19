BR African American Museum breaks ground on new site
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge African American Museum is breaking ground on its new location.
Organizers said the groundbreaking will happen at noon on Monday, June 19.
Attendees will march from 538 South Boulevard to 805 St. Louis Street. There will be music and refreshments as organizers explain more about the new location.
