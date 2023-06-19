Ascension Parish Courthouse temporarily closed due to power outage, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The new Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales will also be closed on Monday, June 19, due to a power outage.

According to court officials, all court scheduled for the day is canceled. Parish court office staff will be working remotely until power and normal operations are restored, officials added.

If you need help, call 225-621-8504 and leave a message. Someone from the office will return your call.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.