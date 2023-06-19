Facebook
Ascension Parish Courthouse temporarily closed due to power outage, officials say

Ascension Parish Court
Ascension Parish Court(Ascension Parish Court)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The new Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales will also be closed on Monday, June 19, due to a power outage.

According to court officials, all court scheduled for the day is canceled. Parish court office staff will be working remotely until power and normal operations are restored, officials added.

If you need help, call 225-621-8504 and leave a message. Someone from the office will return your call.

