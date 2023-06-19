Another Excessive Heat Warning today but some relief ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today makes it 4 straight days of Excessive Heat Warnings for most of our area, with highs returning to the upper 90s and heat index values peaking above 110° by the afternoon. However, the pattern is slowly changing and we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for a few strong storms this afternoon and evening.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

Excessive Heat Warning (WAFB)

I’ve only got rain chances posted around 30% for today, but any storms that develop will have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of our area, including Baton Rouge, under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather.

Monday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Heat Relief Ahead

The high-pressure dome that has been the source of our excessive heat will finally start to weaken a touch and shift a little westward, opening the door for increased storm chances and less heat locally. In fact, I think the potential for strong to severe storms increases on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center agrees, posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather area-wide. Damaging winds and hail will be the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. The upside is that Tuesday’s highs should top out in the mid-90s instead of the upper 90s, and we expect heat index values to peak below 110° in most neighborhoods.

Peak Heat Index Values (WAFB)

Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Scattered storms will remain possible through the end of the week, but Tuesday appears poised to be our most active day. And we’ll finally see somewhat of a break in the heat, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values peaking below 105° at times. We should see the Excessive Heat Warnings come to an end, although Heat Advisories will still be possible at times.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

The bad news is that by the weekend and into early next week high pressure looks as though it will again strengthen just to our west and build into our area. Highs in the upper 90s will once again become possible, with increasing heat index values also on tap.

Tropical Update

The tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center looks more like something we would see in August or September than in mid-June. One tropical wave is on the verge of becoming a tropical depression or storm and is given a 90% chance of development. This one is expected to track generally westward in the days ahead.

Eye on the Tropics (WAFB)

And a second wave that has emerged from Africa is now given a 30% chance of development. We’ve got plenty of time to monitor both features since they are currently over the deep tropics.

