Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Springfield Bulldogs

Springfield Bulldogs
Springfield Bulldogs(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Springfield Bulldogs was the No. 7 team featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on Monday, June 19.

Springfield will enter 2023 on a seven-game losing streak and only has seven seniors back this season. Yet, the Bulldogs are fixed on the goal of a winning record and a trip to the playoffs.

One of those seven seniors is running back Nick Fletcher, the heir apparent to last year’s rushing leader, Ja’toris Buggage, who had been the area’s leading rusher with more than 1,000 yards before he was injured mid-season, but there are other backs to provide depth.

Against Varnado in the spring game, junior quarterback Luke Husser connected several times with little sophomore receiver Ethan Lipscomb, but a tiny version of Tasmin Hill emerged at quarterback later and led the Bulldogs right down the field, showing flashes of brilliance and leadership in a small package.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU Baseball
LSU vs Wake Forest UPDATES
Close the Gate is a collaboration between Jordy Culotta and WAFB for a behind-the-scenes look...
Close the Gate: Central Wildcats
Central Wildcats Football Stadium
Close the Gate: Episode 1 (Preview)
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own