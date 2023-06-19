2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Springfield Bulldogs was the No. 7 team featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on Monday, June 19.

Springfield will enter 2023 on a seven-game losing streak and only has seven seniors back this season. Yet, the Bulldogs are fixed on the goal of a winning record and a trip to the playoffs.

One of those seven seniors is running back Nick Fletcher, the heir apparent to last year’s rushing leader, Ja’toris Buggage, who had been the area’s leading rusher with more than 1,000 yards before he was injured mid-season, but there are other backs to provide depth.

Against Varnado in the spring game, junior quarterback Luke Husser connected several times with little sophomore receiver Ethan Lipscomb, but a tiny version of Tasmin Hill emerged at quarterback later and led the Bulldogs right down the field, showing flashes of brilliance and leadership in a small package.

