1 person injured in shooting in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting on the evening of Sunday, June 18, according to emergency officials.

Officials said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital from a scene on Meadow Hill Avenue in Zachary around 8:28 p.m.

The shooting victim is stable at this time, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

