1 person injured in shooting in Zachary
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting on the evening of Sunday, June 18, according to emergency officials.
Officials said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital from a scene on Meadow Hill Avenue in Zachary around 8:28 p.m.
The shooting victim is stable at this time, officials say.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
