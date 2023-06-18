SBA offers reminders to public about disaster recovery programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration are reminding members of the public about disaster recovery programs.

Hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, which means the potential for a storm to strike the Baton Rouge area at some point.

In the aftermath of a disaster such as a hurricane or a flood, the SBA may offer low-interest federal disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters. The loans are the main source of federal assistance to help private property owners pay for disaster losses not covered by insurance.

Officials said that in the event of a disaster, businesses and homeowners should keep an eye out for information about Disaster Recovery Centers. Members of the public can then visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help with applying for disaster assistance.

SBA officials said the organization has also recently announced the implementation of the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act. Officials added the law allows the SBA to simplify the process for a governor to request an agency disaster declaration. Click here for more details.

For more information about SBA assistance in the aftermath of a disaster, click here.

