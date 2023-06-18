Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police ask for public’s help to find missing man with severe dementia

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Hammond Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man with severe dementia.

According to police, Huey P. Kennedy, 79, was last seen leaving the Oceans Behavioral Hospital. The facility is located at 15782 Professional Plaza in Hammond.

At the time that Kennedy was last seen, he was wearing an orange plaid long-sleeve button-down shirt, a yellow undershirt, and black pants, police said. They added that his eyes and cheeks are bruised and that he has stitches above his right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

Police said Kennedy is 5-foot-7 and weighs 202 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

A picture of Kennedy was not provided by law enforcement.

Anyone with information that can help locate Kennedy is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department by calling the number (985) 277-5107.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIFA-sanctioned soccer match in BR canceled
SBA offers reminders to public about disaster recovery programs
SBA offers reminders to public about disaster recovery programs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 18
Extreme heat for Father’s Day