Police ask for public’s help to find missing man with severe dementia

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Hammond Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man with severe dementia.

According to police, Huey P. Kennedy, 79, was last seen leaving the Oceans Behavioral Hospital. The facility is located at 15782 Professional Plaza in Hammond.

At the time that Kennedy was last seen, he was wearing an orange plaid long-sleeve button-down shirt, a yellow undershirt, and black pants, police said. They added that his eyes and cheeks are bruised and that he has stitches above his right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

Police said Kennedy is 5-foot-7 and weighs 202 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

A picture of Kennedy was not provided by law enforcement.

Anyone with information that can help locate Kennedy is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department by calling the number (985) 277-5107.

