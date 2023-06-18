LSU WR Brian Thomas works to improve his play for upcoming season and beyond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas is spending his summer running drills and getting to know his teammates to raise his level of play for his junior season and into the next phase of his career.

In two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound pass catcher from Walker, La. has 59 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.