LSU WR Brian Thomas works to improve his play for upcoming season and beyond

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas is spending his summer running drills and getting to know his teammates to raise his level of play for his junior season.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas is spending his summer running drills and getting to know his teammates to raise his level of play for his junior season and into the next phase of his career.

In two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound pass catcher from Walker, La. has 59 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.

