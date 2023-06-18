Facebook
Extreme heat for Father’s Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 18(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day brings another excessive heat warning for our viewing area. There are forecast highs up to the upper 90s and peak heat index readings in the triple digits. There is a level one marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon/evening in Baton Rouge, with a sharp increase in the severe threat north of the city.

The primary threats will be damaging winds and hail with a zero tornado threat.

Otherwise, Father’s Day will dry most of the day with a 20% chance late in the afternoon.

In the tropics, we have a high chance of seeing invest 92L become a named tropical storm in the next day or so. It will be Tropical Storm Bret when it forms in the Atlantic.

Locally, our high heat will hopefully come down a bit with slightly higher rain chances this upcoming week.

The end of the ten-day still looks hot! Have a happy, healthy, and safe Father’s Day!

