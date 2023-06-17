Video shows driver crashing into the front of an Ascension Parish bar.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Scary moments for people outside an Ascension Parish bar on Friday, June 16.

According to the Ascension Parish Office, a driver backed their truck into a crowd of people, slamming into the front of Tiger Tavern Daiquiris.

Deputies arrested Micca Dotson, 32, or Prairieville, on three charges of DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, and vehicular negligent injuring.

The video shows the incident from three different angles.

The front of the building sustained damage, with wood planks reading, “Front door broke, back door open.”

Another plank reads, “We are open.”

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

