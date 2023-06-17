Officers make largest drug bust in history of Ponchatoula Police Department

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Officers announced the biggest drug bust in the history of the Ponchatoula Police Department.

The drug bust was made during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, June 15, on President Hoover Street in Ponchatoula, authorities said. They added the search warrant was obtained based on evidence collected during the investigation.

During the drug bust, police said they seized about six pounds of suspected marijuana, five pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride, 12.39 ounces of suspected heroin, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, a semi-automatic rifle, $95,069 in cash, and more. Police said the street value of the illegal drugs is about $150,000.

“With the fentanyl crisis killing our children and family members throughout our nation, removing these deadly drugs from our community hopefully saved many lives,” Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said.

Police said a suspect, John Eric Tickles Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, and more.

