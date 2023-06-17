La. health officials urge public to practice safety during extreme heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health are encouraging members of the public to practice safety during the extreme heat.

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for the Baton Rouge area through 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

According to health officials, an average of nearly 3,000 people in Louisiana are hospitalized or treated in emergency departments every year due to heat-related illnesses.

The below tips to protect yourself during the extreme heat were released by authorities:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces. Limit time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.

Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on older adults, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. Ensure they are staying cool and well-hydrated.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can skyrocket dangerously fast, even with open windows.

Take cool showers or baths. Refresh yourself with cool water to lower your body temperature.

Limit strenuous activities. If you exercise or work outside, schedule these activities during cooler parts of the day.

