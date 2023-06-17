Gov. Edwards signs bill to increase penalties for drive-by shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new bill into law that will increase the penalties for drive-by shootings.

SB117, authored by State Sen. Jimmy Harris, will increase the penalties of a drive-by shooting from one to five years in prison, to three to 10 years. Lawmakers say that would be time added on top of any additional charges.

Harris also made a point to add interstates and highways as locations that can fall under the law after a number of deadly encounters on public roadways around the state.

The law will go into effect Aug. 1.

“We certainly want to send a loud and clear message to the people that are shooting like the ‘Wild Wild West’ on our streets that we are not going to tolerate it,” said State Representative C. Denise Marcelle who co-sponsored the bill.

Gov. Edwards signed the bill less than a week before a Baton Rouge man was killed in a drive-by shooting.

According to detectives, Donte Tate, 29, was shot and killed in front of the Cadillac Discount Grocery store on Cadillac Street on June 12.

Detectives said they learned Tate and several others were standing in front of the store when shots were fired and hit the victim.

“They took my heart. They took my soul. They took him away from a family that loved him. They took him away from his kids. I just don’t understand why,” said Natasha Tate, Donte’s mother.

Natasha said her son was a good son and left behind two kids, including a newborn baby.

That’s why she’s struggling to understand why someone would kill her son.”Something needs to be done because they can’t keep doing this. They can’t keep killing people and taking people’s loved ones that they love,” said Tate.

Natasha believes the new law will make the state a bit safer, but she just hopes police are able to find the person that killed her son.

“I’m going to leave it in God’s hands,” said Tate. “God will fix it.”

Anyone with information about this latest shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or (225)344-7867.

