I-TEAM UPDATE: Teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested a teacher on Friday, June 16, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Baton Rouge area school.

According to BRPD, Corey Nash, 48, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

Police said the victim reported the incident to authorities on Wednesday, May 24, and detectives said they learned the victim was sexually assaulted between the years of 2009 and 2011.

The WAFB I-Team previously reported on allegations against Nash. A teen girl accused him of sending hundreds of dollars to her and coercing her to send explicit photographs. The teen’s mother said she discovered text messages, including explicit photographs, on her daughter’s cell phone.

The investigation into Nash is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police in the case is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

