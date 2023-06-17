Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge to host FIFA-sanctioned soccer match

(WTVG)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is set to host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match on Sunday, June 18, between the national teams of Honduras and Barbados.

The match is set to take place at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park. Doors will open at 7 p.m., while the match will get underway at 8 p.m.

Officials said the match promises “an electrifying showcase of talent, teamwork, and sporting excellence.”

Tickets are $80 at the door, but pre-sale tickets are also available for $70 on Saturday, June 17, at the below locations in Baton Rouge:

  • Los Alvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant: 850 Gardere Lane
  • Prestige of Baton Rouge Auto Sales: 9155 Florida Boulevard
  • Hartley/Vey Sports Park (Oak Villa): 2615 Oak Villa Boulevard (Tickets will be sold during the adult soccer tournament starting at 11 a.m.)

The FIFA-sanctioned match between Honduras and Barbados is being hosted by the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Corey Nash
Administrator told student he was ‘just playing’ during alleged sexual misconduct, warrant says
Juneteenth Music Festival returning to Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville
Drug bust
Officers make largest drug bust in history of Ponchatoula Police Department
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 17
Another scorcher, excessive heat warning