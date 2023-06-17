Baton Rouge to host FIFA-sanctioned soccer match

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is set to host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match on Sunday, June 18, between the national teams of Honduras and Barbados.

The match is set to take place at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park. Doors will open at 7 p.m., while the match will get underway at 8 p.m.

Officials said the match promises “an electrifying showcase of talent, teamwork, and sporting excellence.”

Tickets are $80 at the door, but pre-sale tickets are also available for $70 on Saturday, June 17, at the below locations in Baton Rouge:

Los Alvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant: 850 Gardere Lane

Prestige of Baton Rouge Auto Sales: 9155 Florida Boulevard

Hartley/Vey Sports Park (Oak Villa): 2615 Oak Villa Boulevard (Tickets will be sold during the adult soccer tournament starting at 11 a.m.)

The FIFA-sanctioned match between Honduras and Barbados is being hosted by the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation.

