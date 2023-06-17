Another scorcher, excessive heat warning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a near-record high yesterday in the upper 90s, we’re expected to get back to that level today and tomorrow with an excessive heat warning in effect until 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 17 (WAFB)

We could see heat index reading up to 113 degrees! Both today and Sunday will have a 20% chance of storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. The baseball forecast looks okay but not perfect for LSU versus Tennessee at the College Baseball World Series with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Locally, there is a marginal chance of severe storms this afternoon, but on Father’s Day Sunday, there is an elevated chance of severe weather north of Baton Rouge.

The primary threats will be hail and damaging winds.

As for the tropics, there is now a 70% (high) chance of a tropical wave developing into the next cyclone. If it gets a name, it will be Bret, but it is not expected in the Gulf at this time.

