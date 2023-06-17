Administrator told student he was ‘just playing’ during alleged sexual misconduct, warrant says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested a teacher on Friday, June 16, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Baton Rouge area school.

The arrest comes amid a number of WAFB I-TEAM reports detailing other allegations reported against that same teacher.

According to BRPD, Corey Nash, 48, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

Police said the victim reported the incident to authorities on Wednesday, May 24, and detectives said they learned the victim was sexually assaulted between the years of 2009 and 2011.

Arrest documents reveal disturbing details of the alleged abuse that ultimately landed Nash in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The arrest warrant states that the victim alleges she entered Second Chance Academy in the 9th grade while she was 14 years old.

In an interview, that woman told police that Nash would slap her on her butt as she walked by him at the school and then would say that he was “just playing”.

That woman also told police Nash would bargain with her to touch her and that he would buy her food and other gifts in order to get her to expose private parts of her body.

The woman also alleges the behavior escalated to the point where Nash and her would engage in oral sex and eventually the pair had intercourse.

The woman claims the behavior continued until she was 16 years old and a senior at the school.

The woman alleges all of the sexual encounters between her and Nash happened on school property during and after hours.

The WAFB I-Team previously reported on allegations against Nash. A teen girl accused him of sending hundreds of dollars to her and coercing her to send explicit photographs.

The teen’s mother said she discovered text messages, including explicit photographs, on her daughter’s cell phone.

In a separate case, a local pastor reported Nash to police after a 15-year-old girl claims Nash sent her inappropriate messages, including one where he allegedly told the girl to “call me daddy.”

RELATED STORIES:

The investigation into Nash is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police in the case is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.