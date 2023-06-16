Take a sneak peek inside Hollywood Casino’s newest renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walking into the front entrance of Hollywood’s newest casino you can immediately see where most of the gaming tables will be. We then headed into the first room of the tour, the Lit Casino and Bar Lounge. With a full-service bar, about 70 slot machines, and windows that open for those who like to smoke.

“We’re north of an $80 million dollar investment in downtown Baton Rouge and we’re just excited to get to the finish line and show everybody what we’re working with over here,” said General Manager Matthew Shehadi.

Walking over to our next stop, we can see what will soon be the 1717 Restaurant and Bar, this part will be open to those under 21. It’ll also be where the main stage is for local musicians to perform. There are also two other food stops in the casino including Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Shaq and 3 Woks Noodle Bar. And then there’s the sports section, where you can watch every game and lounge with your friends.

“I mean unparalleled river views with multiple outlets on the property, just an elevated experience all throughout out property,” Shehadi added.

But Hollywood isn’t the only casino who’s making changes and adding new additions to their buildings. Shehadi says what will separate them from the others will be their customer service and security.

“We’re beefed-up security land based, all brand-new lighting throughout the property outside and inside, we’re gonna have security bike patrol roaming around to make sure that we’re providing that safe and exciting fun atmosphere for everyone that comes down here to visit us,” Shehadi explained.

In total about 740 slot machines, 18 table games, 4 restaurants, and a sports betting lounge will be included. And aside from those amenities, there are also several lounging areas that overlook the Mississippi River and some ballroom areas for any of those private events. Hollywood is renaming this location the Queen Baton Rouge once they reopen this fall.

Again, they have not come out with an official opening date, but they say they’re hoping to have everything up and running in time for football season.

