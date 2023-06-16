SMART LIVING: Vacationing on a budget

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Surveys reveal that the average American spends about $2,000 on a vacation, but there are some simple travel tricks that can help people save money.

Depending on the length of your stay, an Airbnb can offer multi-day discounts. For a seven-night stay in a three-to-four-bedroom house, NerdWallet said the average price is $213 per day. However, if you are only staying for one night, the price goes up to $314.

Many Airbnbs may also offer referral links that can save up to $30.

USA Today reports that using a VPN, or virtual private network, can save you money when booking flights and hotels online. A VPN hides your IP address. Researchers found customers from IP addresses in the United States were charged more than people from other countries.

When it comes to flights, plan ahead. It’s best to book your flight 76 days prior, and research shows you can save up to $57 by booking on a Wednesday.

Lastly, make the most out of your gas tank.

The average summer road trip is 500 miles roundtrip.

Experts said that if you always have half of a tank of gas, delaying extra stops and driving consistently at the same speed can save you up to three miles per gallon.

Checking apps such as Gas Buddy can help you find the best prices of gas in the area.

Another tip is to download the City Pass smartphone app if you’re traveling to a big city. The app allows discounts on many big attractions and can save you money when sightseeing.

Also, try booking a less popular destination. Lonely Planet is a source that shows many unique vacation spots hidden across the United States.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.