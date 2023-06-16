Shooting leaves 1 person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge late Thursday, June 15.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the area of Barbara Street and South Woodhaven Street off of Goodwood Boulevard around 10 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

